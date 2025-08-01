Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae returns in new romantic comedy 'Nice to Not Meet You'

Lee Jung-jae is stepping away from high-stakes drama and diving into the world of romantic comedy in an upcoming Korean series titled Nice to Not Meet You. Streaming exclusively on an OTT platform, the show pairs him with fellow star Lim Ji-yeon in what looks to be a witty and offbeat love story set against the chaos of celebrity and newsroom life.

After the global breakout success of Squid Game, Lee plays Lim Hyeon-jun, a well-known actor who's spent years in the same role—Kang Pil-gu, the main character in a long-running detective show now entering its fifth season. While his fame is intact, Hyeon-jun is ready for a change, hoping to ditch the genre that made him famous and prove his range in a serious melodrama.

On the other side of the screen is Wi Jeong-sin, played by Lim Ji-yeon, a decorated political journalist who finds herself suddenly transferred to the entertainment desk in the middle of a major investigation. She’s sharp, serious, and unimpressed—especially when her new beat puts her face-to-face with Hyeon-jun.

"What begins as a clash of personalities unfolds into a story full of charm, laughter, and unexpected chemistry," the series teases.

The show blends the glamour of showbiz with the grit of investigative journalism, promising behind-the-scenes tension and comedic sparks between two people from very different worlds. Hyeon-jun wants artistic freedom. Jeong-sin just wants her serious job back. But in the middle of it all, something shifts.

Directed by Kim Ga-ram and written by Jung Yeo-rang, Nice to Not Meet You doesn’t just play on romantic tropes—it takes a closer look at reinvention, ambition, and what happens when the spotlight shifts.

No premiere date yet, but it’s officially on the calendar.