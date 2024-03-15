South Korean actor O Yeong-su, known for his role in the hit series "Squid Game," has been found guilty of sexual misconduct, a local court announced on Friday. The 79-year-old actor was charged with assaulting a woman in 2017.

O Yeong-su gained international recognition in 2022 when he became the first South Korean to win a Golden Globe Award for best supporting actor in a series for his portrayal of a seemingly vulnerable old man in the Netflix dystopian thriller "Squid Game."

According to the Seongnam Branch of the Suwon District Court, O has been sentenced to eight months in prison suspended for two years. Additionally, he has been ordered to complete 40 hours of classes on sexual violence.

The court highlighted the victim's consistent records of the assault and her claims, stating that they "appear to be statements that cannot be made without actually experiencing them," according to Judge Jeong Yeon-ju.

O Yeong-su was indicted in 2022 without detention on charges of sexually assaulting a woman on two occasions. The incidents occurred when O was staying in a rural area for a theatre performance in 2017, on a walking path and in front of the victim's residence, respectively, as stated by the Suwon District Court.

"Squid Game" gained immense popularity on Netflix for its depiction of a dark world where marginalized individuals are forced to compete in deadly versions of traditional children's games. Within less than four weeks of its release in 2021, the series attracted a staggering 111 million viewers, contributing to South Korea's increasing influence on global popular culture.

However, O Yeong-su's conviction for sexual misconduct adds to the list of figures in South Korea's film industry who have faced similar allegations, including late filmmaker Kim Ki-duk and actor Cho Jae-hyun.