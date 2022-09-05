Lee Yoo-Mi has become the first Korean actress to bag a Creative Arts Emmy trophy for outstanding guest actress in a drama series for her role in the Netflix project.

In Squid Game, she played the role of Ji-young, a woman who entered the game after being released from prison.

Lee You-mi accepted the award, which was held in Los Angeles. She spoke in Korean during the acceptance speech and exclaimed in happiness, "I'm so very happy, thank you!"



On September 12, 2022, there will be a red carpet event that will be broadcast on television.

Squid Game will be competing for the best drama prize. The series is also the first in the category to be nominated in a language other than English.

The Squid Game will also have competition from shows like Succession and Stranger Things.



The Netflix original series was also the most viewed show on the streaming platform globally in 2021. It is a South Korean survival drama series created by Hwang Dong-hyuk.

The show centres on a competition in which 456 players, all of whom are undergoing extreme financial difficulties, put their lives in danger by participating in a series of dangerous children's games to win a hefty sum of money.

The series is also currently working on Season 2 prospects. If everything goes according to plan, the second season of the series will premiere in 2023 or 2024. Lee Jung-Jae, Park Hae-soo, and Anupam Tripathi, among others, had crucial parts in the first season.

For those who are unaware, the Creative Arts Emmys are awarded to honour the talents of guest performers as well as sound engineers, hair stylists, and cinematographers.