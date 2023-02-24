Sridevi, the most beautiful actress, was called the country's first female superstar. She ruled the industry in such an era where celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Jeetendra, and Dharmendra explicitly dominate it. She shattered the industry's glass ceiling and made a name for herself as a crowd-pleaser.

Five years ago, the enigmatic actor Sridevi from the Indian film business passed away. The audience was treated to some spectacular performances by the reigning queen of the silver screen. She left way too soon. Nonetheless, she will continue to exist through her fictional creations.

She has performed a number of compelling roles, from Chandni to Mom and these will always hold a special place in our hearts. Here we have picked some iconic characters of the evergreen actress which are just a treat to the eyes and ears till now.

Judaai

Judaai belongs to the weird Bollywood film genre. Well, strange in the sense that the narrative is unorthodox, ironic, and resembles a dramedy. She perfectly delivered the dialogue and conveyed the character's attitude. Her character initially doesn't pay attention to the explanation, but gradually she begins to do so as well.

English Vinglish

After an absence of 15 years, Sridevi returned to Bollywood with this movie. She portrayed a housewife who runs a business. Everyone was impacted by her character because it was so strong.

Mom

Devki Sabarwal, who is ready to do anything to exact revenge on her daughter, was portrayed by Sridevi. To exact revenge on the guy who sexually assaulted her adolescent daughter, her character embarks on a very risky journey.

Chandi

The film, which was directed by Yash Chopra, praised Sridevi for her attractiveness. She had a flawless performance as the movie's title character. Everyone enjoyed the way she looked in the movie.

Mr India

In the movie, Mr. India, Sridevi, and Anil Kapoor share the lead role. She played a significant and crucial role in the story. She portrayed an investigative journalist who is always seeking for her next big story but ends herself getting caught up in events that save the nation from Mogambo's fury. This character was remarkable because they experienced a range of emotions throughout the movie.

Chalbaaz

Sridevi's dual performance in the film showcased her wide range of acting abilities. She portrayed Anju, a dominating character who has no fear of anyone. Manju, her second character, on the other hand, is too terrified. She did both personas justice, leaving her followers eager for more.

Khuda Gawah

The cost of making this film was enormous. In the film, Sridevi has two roles. Both critics and viewers expressed their admiration for the film in great measure. With her strong performance in the movie, she captivated everyone.

Laadla

Sridevi played the lead role in the movie following Divya Bharti's terrible passing. She perfectly delivered the dialogue and conveyed the character's attitude. Her character initially doesn't pay attention to the explanation, but gradually she begins to do so as well.