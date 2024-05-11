'Srikanth', the biographical drama directed by Tushar Hiranandani and featuring Rajkummar Rao, Alaya F, and Jyothika, made a modest debut at the Indian box office, raking in Rs 2.25 crore nett on its opening day. The film portrays the extraordinary journey of Indian industrialist Srikanth Bolla.

Released amidst competition from 'Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes,' 'Srikanth' managed to hold its ground, matching the latter's box office performance. Early trade reports indicate that Rajkummar's film opened at Rs 2.25 crore, surpassing recent releases like '12th Fail,' 'Laapataa Ladies,' 'Madgaon Express,' and 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar.'

However, the true test for 'Srikanth' lies in its sustainability over the coming days, especially on Monday and throughout the weekend, where the film's word-of-mouth reviews will shape its trajectory.

Based on the life of visually-impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla, the film stars Rajkummar Rao in the titular role, supported by Jyothika and Alaya F. Produced by T-Series and Chalk N Cheese Films Production LLP, 'Srikanth' is directed by Tushar Hiranandani and written by Jagdeep Sidhu and Sumit Purohit.