Sriram Raghavan's film 'Merry Christmas', released on January 12, did not have a strong start at the box office but saw a surge on its second day.

The film, shot in both Hindi and Tamil, stars Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif. Despite being one of the most awaited films of the month, 'Merry Christmas' had a slow start, earning Rs 2.55 crores on the first day.

However, it picked up on the second day, earning Rs 3.50 crores, bringing the total collection to approximately Rs 6.05 crores.

The film's Hindi version had an occupancy of 18.15 percent on Friday, while the Tamil version had an occupancy of 26.48 percent. 'Merry Christmas' is a unique thriller, as per our review.