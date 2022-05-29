Sriya Lenka, an 18-year-old from Rourkela in Odisha, has made India proud by becoming the country's first K-pop sensation.

Sriya, along with Gabriela Dalcin of Brazil, was selected as one of the new members of the K-pop group Blackswan.

DR Music, Blackswan's label, recently announced the news on Instagram.

"After participating in the global audition programme for the last 6 months, Sriya and Gabi were eventually selected as members of blackswan," DR Music stated in a post.

Lenka was chosen for the band after competing in DR Music's six-month global auditions, which were announced last year after Hyeme's departure from the girl group.

Rania, the first member of the Blackswan K-Pop group, debuted in 2011. It was later renamed BP Rania before being renamed again in October 2020.