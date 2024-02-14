Shah Rukh Khan amused visitors at the World Government Summit 2024 with his signature smart banter, jokes about becoming 'the baddie' in a James Bond movie.

Speaking at the World Government Summit 2024 in Dubai on Wednesday was Shah Rukh Khan. In addition to discussing his ascent to stardom, the actor discussed how he would have wanted to play the renowned British secret agent James Bond but was unable to do so during the 11th World Government Summit (WGS) held at the Madinat Jumeirah. In the James Bond film series, everyone from Pierce Brosnan to Daniel Craig has portrayed the fictitious spy.

During a session, titled The Making Of A Star: A Conversation With Shah Rukh Khan, the actor joked about 'not being a legend', and said, when asked what his name was, "I am James Bond." When asked if he would like to 'play Bond', Shah Rukh said, “I really wanted to, but I think I am too short... But I am brown enough to play the Bond baddie.”

The actor then went to speak about his acting career of 33 years, as well as his stardom. Asked why he didn’t cross over to Hollywood, the actor was quoted as saying in a report by Gulfnews.com, "I know many people from the American and the English film industries. But nobody has offered me good work and I wondered if I was spreading myself too thin. I was offered Slumdog Millionaire, but I felt that the role of the game show host was too mean."

Danny Boyle's 2008 film, in which Anil Kapoor played the aforementioned part, went on to win eight of the ten Oscars in 2009.

The actor's most recent film was Dunki, which came out in December 2023. Prior to then, Shah Rukh starred in Jawaan and Pathaan, two consecutive action flicks. These two films were among the best blockbusters at the movie office in 2023.