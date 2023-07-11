The pre-release trailer for Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan was unveiled on July 10 to much acclaim. The film is highly anticipated, since it marks filmmaker Atlee's first foray into Hindi cinema and Shah Rukh Khan's return to a grey role after more than a decade.

Naturally, the preceding video generated a massive response, surpassing 100 million views across platforms in less than 24 hours, something no Hindi film has ever done.

The Jawan preview has already received 112 million views across all platforms and languages. This covers, among other things, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. On YouTube alone, the Hindi language preview has 47 million views. No Hind film, not even Shah Rukh's earlier movie Pathaan, has able to match this sum in such a short period of time.

Fans and celebrities alike praised the premiere, with many praising Shah Rukh's action turn as well as Atlee's distinctive brand of action. The background soundtrack by Anirudh Ravichander has also been praised.

Jawan is a thriller starring Shah Rukh, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi. With the release, the former also makes her Hindi cinematic debut. Deepika Padukone makes a special cameo in the film, and her involvement in the trailer validated those speculations. Jawan also stars Riddhi Dogra, Sanya Malhotra, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, and Girija Oak. There are rumours that Thalapathy Vijay and Sanjay Dutt would also appear in the film. However, these rumours have yet to be substantiated.

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment production directed by Atlee and produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma. The film will be released in theatres globally on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.