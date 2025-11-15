SRK’s ‘legacy is made, not inherited’: Dubai announces 55-storey ‘Shahrukhz’ skyscraper

Bollywood's king Shah Rukh Khan is set to become a permanent fixture of Dubai's skyline—literally. A 55-storey commercial tower called Shahrukhz will bear his name when it opens in 2029, making him one of the few actors globally to have a building named after them.

The skyscraper, located on the prestigious Sheikh Zayed Road, will feature a life-sized statue of Khan in his signature arms-spread-wide pose right at the entrance. Developers are betting it'll become one of Dubai's hottest selfie spots.

Khan shared the news on Instagram, calling it a "humbling and deeply touching" moment. "Dubai has always been a special place for me - a city that celebrates dreams, ambition, and possibility," he wrote, adding that being "an integral part of the cityscape forever" felt surreal.

In a video accompanying the post, Khan switched to Hindi for a message that felt quintessentially him: "We don't chase dreams, we turn them into reality. Legacy isn't inherited, it is made. This building is part of that legacy."

The project was unveiled on Friday at a Mumbai event by Danube Group, the real estate developer behind Shahrukhz. The one-million square foot tower will house commercial properties starting at Dh 1.7 million, targeting global entrepreneurs and businesses looking to set up shop in Dubai.

Khan has long had ties to the Emirates. He was among the first Indian superstars to buy property in the UAE and owns a luxurious Palm Jumeirah villa called Jannat, which he's often referred to as his second home.

With construction slated to wrap up by 2029, fans and visitors alike will soon have a new landmark to associate with the actor—one that quite literally puts his name in lights.