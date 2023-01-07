The entertainment world was buzzing with yet another viral pic of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan celebrating New Year's Eve. A pic of Pakistani model and actress Sadia Khan with Aryan Khan from the celebrations is now trending the social media circuit.

Actress Sadia Khan has caused a stir on the internet after sharing a selfie from their New Year's Eve celebration. In the photo, Sadia can be seen wearing a black outfit, while Aryan looked dapper in red jeans, a white jacket, and a t-shirt. The photo was captioned "Throwback to New Year's Eve" by Sadia.

Aryan Khan's newfound closeness to actress Nora Fatehi recently made headlines. After ringing in the new year with Nora in Dubai, Aryan made his way back to Mumbai on Tuesday night.

A few pictures of the two of them from an event in Dubai have gone viral on the internet, which has sparked new speculation about the relationship between Aryan and Nora. A common man shared photos of the pair outside of the party, even though they did not pose together.

People on social media wondered if Aryan and Nora were dating as soon as the photos went viral.

Aryan will soon make his acting debut in Bollywood instead as a screenwriter and director. Aryan posted a picture of a script in December 2022 and wrote, "Wrapped with the writing...can’t wait to say action."

SRK’s Red Chillies is expected to produce the movie. Apart from that, not much information is available regarding the project that the star child is working on.

