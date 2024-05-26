Bollywood's newest dynamo Aryan Khan has set shutterbugs ablaze by wrapping his highly-anticipated directorial debut 'Stardom'! The sizzling star kid, who inherited the iconic Khan gene, rolled out the red carpet to fete his cast and crew in true superstar fashion.

A viral vid captured the dashing director slicing into a towering cake amidst raucous cheers from the 'Stardom' squad, including none other than Bobby Deol himself.

Just months prior, the multitalented lad announced on social media he had wrapped writing this passion project he woud also be directing.

With 'Stardom' locked and leading man looks, this Khan prodigy is primed to scorch the silverscreen from both sides of the lens.