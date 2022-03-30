SS Rajamouli’s RRR is setting the box office on fire even on weekdays. After a spectacular theatrical run over the weekend, the film is holding strong and is already closer to Rs 600 crore worldwide.

The movie has received positive reviews from the critics and audience alike. According to trade experts, the film’s glorious run is likely to continue for another week.

The film took a monstrous opening at the box office and managed to rake in over Rs 250 crore in multiple languages.

Apart from the Telugu version, the Hindi version of RRR is also putting up fabulous numbers at the box office. The film has crossed Rs 100 crore at the box office.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, “#RRR #Hindi RRRoars and scores on the crucial make-or-break Mon… BIGGEST Day 4 [post pandemic]… FANTASTIC HOLD everywhere, especially in mass circuits… Will cross 100 cr today [Tue; Day 5]… Fri 19 cr, Sat 24 cr, Sun 31.50 cr, Mon 17 cr. Total: Rs 91.50 cr. #India biz (sic).”

Directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR is a fictional drama based on the lives of Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem, played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR, respectively.

The film hit the theatres on March 25 after multiple delays. The supporting cast includes Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody and Olivia Morris.

Also read: https://www.insidene.com/astrologer-prediction-box-office-collection-of-rajamoulis-latest-movie/