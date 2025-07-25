SSMB29: Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra gear up for August shoot

The mounting anticipation over SSMB29 has made it one of the most awaited pan-India projects recently. While the makers have not shared details about the film, fans remain excited about what the movie will offer.

In a recent interview with Mid-Day, Prithviraj Sukumaran spoke about why SS Rajamouli continues to use large backdrops and elaborate arrangements in his projects, including SSMB29.

The Empuraan actor said, "Rajamouli sir chooses large backdrops because he excels at telling a story through big, visual strokes."

According to a report by India Today, the cast and crew of SSMB29, including Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra, are currently on a break. Mahesh Babu is on vacation in Sri Lanka to celebrate his daughter’s birthday.

After Mahesh Babu returns, he will resume shooting as the team prepares for a high-octane schedule in August. Priyanka Chopra has also set aside significant dates for the shoot.

The buzz around the possible storyline of SSMB29 continues to grow. A report by the Tanzanian portal The Citizen suggests the film might be inspired by the iconic Hollywood character Indiana Jones.

The report states, "Inspired by Indiana Jones and African adventure classics, the film follows a rugged explorer who sets out on a high-stakes mission through uncharted terrain, battling nature, mystery, and a powerful enemy to uncover a long-lost secret that could change the world."