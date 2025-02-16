The Lucknow police have cancelled both scheduled shows of stand-up comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi, which were set to take place at 3 PM and 7 PM at the Indira Gandhi Pratisthan on February 15. The decision was taken citing law and order concerns.

The cancellation follows a letter from Aparna Yadav, vice-chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh State Women's Commission, addressed to DGP Prashant Kumar, urging authorities to prevent any content disrespecting women during the event. In her letter, dated February 14, Yadav pointed out that previous performances by Bassi contained inappropriate language, raising concerns about maintaining public decorum at such events. She further suggested that if necessary, such shows should either be monitored for content or outright cancelled.

According to reports, ACP Radha Raman Singh confirmed that the No Objection Certificate (NOC) was denied due to security reasons. He cited the potential for protests by various groups, which could escalate into a law and order issue.

The decision comes in the wake of a recent controversy involving podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, whose remarks on Samay Raina’s YouTube show triggered nationwide criticism. The heightened sensitivity around content that could be deemed offensive is believed to have played a role in the authorities’ decision.

Bassi, a 32-year-old law graduate from Ram Manohar Lohia National Law University, Lucknow, began his career in stand-up comedy in 2017 and has since amassed a strong social media following. He was also featured in Luv Ranjan’s Bollywood film "Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar", where he portrayed Ranbir Kapoor’s on-screen friend.



Also read: Ranveer Allahabadia on controversy: "I regret my words, I am not running away"