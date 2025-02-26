Roberto Orci, a prominent writer and producer known for his work on major Hollywood franchises including Star Trek and Transformers, has passed away at the age of 51. According to reports, Orci died at his home in Los Angeles on Tuesday following complications from a kidney disease.

Orci played a significant role in shaping some of the biggest blockbuster films of the 2000s. He co-wrote and produced the 2009 Star Trek reboot and its sequels, along with the 2007 Transformers* movie and its 2009 sequel, Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen. His other notable film credits include Mission Impossible III, The Legend of Zorro, Now You See Me, The Proposal, Eagle Eye, The Mummy, and The Amazing Spider-Man 2, which he also co-wrote.

Born in Mexico City, Orci moved to the United States with his family at the age of 10. He began his career in television as a writer-producer on Xena: Warrior Princess and Hercules: The Legendary Journeys. Throughout his career, he frequently collaborated with Alex Kurtzman, forming a successful writing and producing partnership. In television, Orci co-created and executive-produced CBS’s Hawaii Five-0 reboot, as well as Fox’s Fringe and Sleepy Hollow. He was also a key creative force behind ABC’s Alias and CBS’s Scorpion.

His latest endeavor was Rubber Room Media, a writer-driven production company. Orci was open about his past struggles with alcoholism and his journey to recovery, often advocating for awareness on the issue.

His family expressed their grief over his passing. His brother, J.R. Orci, remembered him as a visionary storyteller and a compassionate individual. “He was a visionary storyteller with a boundless heart and a beautiful soul. But beyond his creative talents, he was a compassionate friend who would put his life on hold to help a stranger and find room in his home for the most overlooked pup at the shelter,” J.R. Orci said.

Orci is survived by his father, Roberto Orci Sr.; mother, Macuqui Robau-Garcia; stepmother, Jeanine Orci; and siblings J.R. Orci, Taylor Orci, and Courtney Ford.