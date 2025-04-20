Gamers are in for a surprise as a new 'Star Wars' video is most likely to be launched in 2026.

Electronic Arts and Lucasfilm are joining hands for "Star Wars Zero Company," a new single-player turn-based tactics game set during the Clone Wars era in the Star Wars universe, according to Variety.

Developed by Bit Reactor in collaboration with Respawn Entertainment and Lucasfilm Games, "In 'Star Wars Zero Company,' players will step into the shoes of Hawks, a former Republic officer, to command an elite squad of cunning operatives through a gritty and authentic story set in the twilight of the Clone Wars. As an unconventional outfit of professionals for hire hailing from across the galaxy, Zero Company must set aside their differences to overcome nearly impossible odds and take on an emerging threat that will consume the galaxy if left unchecked."

The game, which was revealed at Star Wars Celebration Japan on Saturday, will include a cast of new Star Wars characters that are customizable within a player's squad.

"Star Wars Zero Company" will be released in 2026 on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S consoles.