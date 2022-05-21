A half-naked lady protestor had to be removed from the Cannes red carpet on Friday after she protested to stop sexual violence against women in Ukraine.

After protesting against sexual abuse of women in Ukraine, the lady protestor had to be removed from the Cannes red carpet on Friday.

As per eyewitnesses, the woman stripped off all of her clothes and fell on her knees screaming in front of the assembled photographers.

Security guards rushed over to her and wrapped a coat around her. She had painted the Ukrainian flag's colours on her body and the words 'Stop Raping Us' over her chest and abdomen.

The woman had blood-red paint on her lower back and legs, as well as the word 'SCUM' painted on her back. The incident occurred on the red carpet at the premiere of George Miller's 'Three Thousand Years Of Longing,' starring Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton.

As per reports, it is found that there have been multiple instances of Russian soldiers rapping Ukrainian citizens since the start of Russia's military intervention in Ukraine.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gave an emotional speech through live satellite video address at the 75th Cannes Film Festival opening ceremony, calling on filmmakers to confront dictators.