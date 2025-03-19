Under a sheath of blue light, resembling rays on a stage, the atmosphere was set in a dimly lit space, with only the silhouette of the man and his guitar visible. Anuv Jain's presence exuded an indie musical vibe, delivering a somber tune filled with soft, subtle elements. The music seemed to resonate, beautifying the Sunday night sky in Guwahati.

Before the performance began, the gentle hum of the popular lyrics "Jo tum mere ho" floated through the arena, its sweet echoes filling the air as excited whispers reverberated and fans, brimming with anticipation, eagerly awaited the magic that was about to unfold.

This wasn’t the usual frenzy of high-energy beats, nor the typical prelude to a night of jumping and dancing to electric rhythms. Instead, the crowd’s excitement was centered around the anticipation of a dreamy melody coupled with delicate guitar strings that would coax them into a gentle sway, as if caught in the soft breeze of a quiet evening (March 9).

Lyrics - "Hero" of the song

That’s the thing about Anuv Jain’s music – it holds lyrics often referred to as the "anthems of heartbreak" or the "anthems of love." In their simplicity, these songs capture the essence of what it takes to create music that doesn’t just sound good, but makes its way straight to the heart, soothing the soul, whether it’s love or pain.

For Anuv, it’s the lyrics that take precedence over everything else in a song, as he referred to them as the "hero" in an exclusive interview with India Today NE, a few days ahead of the concert. "For me, the lyrics will always be the hero of the song. If anything starts to take away from them, I try to avoid it. The reason my songs might sound a bit minimalistic is because the storytelling is what matters the most. Whenever I feel like the music is getting too loud or overpowering, I consciously pull it back to let the lyrics have their moment to shine."

"Gul," one of the singer's most beautiful songs, holds a symphony of delicate guitar notes, striking the perfect balance between words and beats. It’s an amalgamation of what it takes to craft a story that resonates deeply with listeners. As for Anuv, he approaches musical storytelling with great seriousness. "I'm still growing and improving every day. I'm fairly new in terms of my discography, and I consider myself a young artist who's still experimenting and exploring different sounds. But that's how my instrumentation works — it's always built around the lyrics, not the other way around. Everything in the production is designed to support the story, not compete with it."

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Love keeps it going

"I want to keep writing songs about love and the different experiences that come with it — not just my own, but also stories that people can relate to," the young musician said, further reiterating that romance can transcend genres: "pop, rock, or even something more soulful like jazz!"

While the 'Yaari Jam' concert, curated by TribeVibe, was in full swing, Anuv found himself reflecting on his own journey with love in this interview — a feeling he describes as "an important emotion" in his life.

Fans were recently swept up in a wave of emotions as they watched their 'love-singer' tie the knot, with his heartfelt lyrics "Jo tum mere ho..." accompanying the joyous wedding photos. "I've experienced heartbreak and falling in love. Recently, I got married, and it's a whole new kind of love that I'm discovering with my wife. It's such a beautiful, universal emotion that deserves to be captured in music," he shared.

Music, however, does not come easy. While many might assume it’s a simple thought process, it requires ample time, experimentation, and soul-searching to create a song that truly resonates. "I want to experiment with genres. I've written a rock song, even something close to rap — so I don't want to box myself in when it comes to sound," he explained.

At the heart of it all, though, Anuv remains committed to storytelling with depth. "I want to write about things that truly affect me — my struggles, my emotions, everything I'm going through. Nothing surface-level — just honest, personal stories that people can hopefully connect with."

Present day

Meanwhile, the ground was alive with a chilly breeze that carried with it the raucous energy of excited fans — the giggles, the loud chatter, and the hum of conversations about how they discovered the singer, each sharing their own unique "Anuv Jain story." The technical team, cameras ready and angles set, worked in harmony as the projector screen flickered to life, while subdued fireworks awaited their cue to release vibrant fumes into the air. As the time for Anuv’s performance drew near, fans rushed forward, pushing to secure the best spots where they could catch a glimpse of the singer and his guitar, poised to captivate the crowd.

Anuv Jain’s performance was set to close the night, and rightly so — it promised to be a beautiful finale that would elevate the hearts and souls of thousands.

Collaboration with AP Dhillon

Today, collaborations are the muse, and artistes are the forces that bind the song. "Afsos," Anuv Jain's recent collaboration with global sensation AP Dhillon, quickly captured the hearts of listeners, blending soulful melodies with the vibrant energy of Punjabi music. When two singers from Punjab come together, something magical is bound to happen. But how did this collaboration come to life?

"AP reached out to me, expressing his interest in working on a song together. I happened to have a melody ready, which I shared with him — and everyone instantly loved it. I suggested that we should create the track in Punjabi, especially since we're both from Punjab. It felt right for our first-ever collaboration to have that nostalgic essence and vibe," he shared, narrating the story as if it was all meant to be.

As smooth as the song flows, recording the song was equally smooth, Anuv recalls. He explains how the song was successfully completed after a "little back-and-forth." From that point, the idea took shape effortlessly.

"The love we've received since its release has been overwhelming, and I'm truly grateful for all the support," the artiste beams as he happily reflects on the collab with the "Brown Munde" singer.

Present day

As the preluding performance ended, the entire audience fell silent, waiting for Anuv Jain to weave his soft, magical tunes with soulful guitar rhythms and lyrics. The crowd, once dancing and lively, now drew closer, their anticipation growing, like children waiting for Santa Claus to arrive with gifts. What had been a sea of strangers became a unified group of anticipators, all eyeing the perfect end to their night.

Soon, the stage came alive with Anuv Jain and his guitar, standing beneath the blue spotlight. He started with dramatically delivering soft notes and a musical harmony that drew everyone near, uniting them through his soothing music - a beautiful portrayal of love and heartbreak — a symphony of notes that struck a chord with every feeling in the heart.

Before Anuv Jain began to speak, his guitar spoke — its gentle strumming evoking a sense of satisfaction that washed over every listener in the crowd. It was as if a breeze of melodious chorus took over the space, hands surrendered in air swaying in unified motion, completely immersed in the music. As the blue spotlight slowly faded, the stage now revealed in a cozy red hue. And then, he stepped forward, his presence felt immediately as he greeted the audience with the kind of warmth that only he could bring.

With the crowd already enchanted by the music, Anuv dove into his performance with a series of his popular tracks — "Jo Tum Mere Ho," "Husn," "Mishri," and "Afsos," to name a few.

The conversationalist

But what set Anuv apart wasn’t just his songs; it was the way he engaged with his audience. Instead of just performing, he connected, asking questions that invited reflection. “Have you ever had your heart broken?” he asked, only to be met with a resounding, collective "yes." He smiled, locking eyes with the crowd, a knowing look that seemed to say, "I get it", and it was this connection, this shared understanding, that made his music feel so deeply personal and universally relatable.

Anuv's ability to narrate was just as powerful as his songwriting. Between each song, he didn’t just remain silent, but instead, offered stories — personal anecdotes, insights into his lyrics, and explanations that allowed his fans to truly understand the meaning behind his music. Each word, each pause, felt carefully thought out. He wasn’t just a musician; he was a storyteller, weaving a dreamy narrative that ran seamlessly alongside his songs.

Amidst the music, something else was happening too. India’s Champions Trophy final was unfolding at the same time, and Anuv, ever in tune with his audience, kept checking in on the game. Between songs, he would glance at the crowd, a mischievous smile playing on his lips, and ask, “How many runs?”

It wasn’t just a concert; it was an experience. Anuv Jain’s performance was a beautiful mix of heartfelt music and authentic storytelling, a journey that both comforted and inspired those lucky enough to be in the audience. It was clear—Anuv wasn’t just singing songs. He was sharing a part of his soul, one melody at a time.

A journey of discovery

For many artists, music starts as a passion — a way to express feelings, explore creativity, and find connection. But for Anuv Jain, it began as something different: a hobby. "I always wanted to keep music as a hobby, something I wanted to grow in, but not as my job," he reflects. “I think the universe had different plans.”

While music wasn’t initially meant to be his career, fate had other ideas. A couple of years ago, Anuv found himself diving into music full-time. “I’m so happy that it happened because I have been able to experience so many different things that I otherwise wouldn’t have,” he says, looking back on the unexpected turn his life took. “Even though it was kinda sorted by chance, I’m happy it happened.”

The bigger picture

Music for Anuv Jain has been nothing but a constant journey of learning and growth. “Music is such a dynamic thing — you're constantly learning and discovering something new every day,” he says. Reflecting on the last five years, Anuv recalls countless moments of personal realisation, small breakthroughs that have shaped his musical identity and the way he creates. "These little breakthroughs have been scattered throughout my journey."

Yet for the indie-beat artiste, if there’s one pivotal moment that stands out, it’s the day he made the decision to pursue music seriously. “That decision is what set everything into motion,” Anuv shares..."It brought me to where I am today."

"Find yourself", they say and as for the singer's case, the music found him. For a long time, Anuv viewed music as an experiment — a personal exploration to see where the journey would take him. But something has shifted. “Until recently, I always saw music as an experiment,” he admits. “But now, I truly feel like a musician.” As realisation continues to sink in, gradually and steadily, Anuv reveals he put in more intentional effort to become a more polished artiste. “This phase feels like the beginning of something bigger,” he says with excitement. "I’m excited to see where it goes from here.”

Present day, as the night neared its end, the crowd resisted letting go. “Once more!” “Once more!” they chanted, their voices growing louder, yearning for another performance of “Baarishein”. The sky was clear, the stars gleaming above, but in that moment, a different kind of "Baarish" (rain) began to fall. It wasn’t the physical downpour of water, but a flood of emotions — of love, nostalgia, and connection — washing over the crowd. Each note, each word felt like a drop, falling gently yet powerfully on everyone present. And as Anuv smiled, ready to give them what they asked for, the rain of emotions continued to pour—intangible yet deeply felt, a perfect reflection of the bond between the artiste and his fans.