Stranger Things 5 finale to run over two hours as makers reveal episode runtimes

Netflix has revealed the episode runtimes for the final stretch of Stranger Things, confirming that the concluding chapter will be the longest in the show’s history.

The makers have announced that the fifth and final season is being released in two volumes. The first four episodes dropped on November 26, while the remaining three episodes will premiere on December 25. The update on runtimes was shared by co-creator Ross Duffer through an Instagram post on Monday.

Episode 5, titled Shock Jock, has a runtime of one hour and eight minutes. Episode 6, Escape from Camazotz, runs for one hour and 15 minutes, while Episode 7, The Bridge, is one hour and six minutes long. The final episode, The Rightside Up, will run for two hours and eight minutes, making it the longest episode of the series.

The show stars Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin and Gaten Matarazzo, with Jamie Campbell Bower also playing a key role. The series is created by Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer, and executive produced by Shawn Levy.

Set in the 1980s, Stranger Things follows the residents of the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, whose lives are upended after a young girl with psychokinetic powers opens a gateway to a dangerous alternate dimension.

Since its debut in 2016, the series has remained one of Netflix’s most-watched originals, with subsequent seasons released in 2017, 2019 and 2022. The extended runtime of the final episodes signals a large-scale conclusion to a story that has defined the platform’s original programming for nearly a decade.