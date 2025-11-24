Stranger Things 5 Volume 1 trailer teases Hawkins gang’s wild strike on Vecna

A fresh trailer for “Stranger Things” Season 5, Volume I has dropped just days before the four-episode premiere, and the tone is unmistakably clear: Hawkins is now a full-scale war zone.

The footage follows a fractured town permanently altered by the Upside Down, while the original crew — Mike, Will, Dustin and Lucas — finally reunite with what they call an “insane plan” to take the fight straight to Vecna. Dustin doesn’t mince words, declaring he wants Vecna’s heart “on a platter,” setting the trailer’s combative mood.

Eleven appears poised to unleash her full power set, while the rest of the group barrels through high-risk encounters, monster clashes and chaotic chase sequences. One standout moment sends fans spiraling: Steve, Dustin, Nancy and Jonathan crash into what looks like a fresh entry point to the Upside Down, teasing yet another major cliffhanger.

Despite the action-heavy preview, Vecna’s exact intentions remain deliberately obscured — a move that only heightens speculation as the final season approaches. Viewers are already piecing together theories about who might survive and how the long-running arc will tie up.

Netflix is rolling out the final season in three holiday-aligned drops:

1. Volume 1: November 26 (four episodes)

2. Volume 2: Christmas Day (three episodes)

3. The finale: New Year’s Eve

The series, created by the Duffer Brothers, continues under the banner of Upside Down Pictures and 21 Laps Entertainment, with the Duffers, Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen returning as executive producers.