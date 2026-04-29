Stranger Things animated spinoff renewed days after debut, set for fall return

Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 has been renewed for a second season just days after its debut, signalling strong early demand for the animated extension of the popular franchise.

The show will return to Hawkins and the Upside Down later this fall. The renewal comes four days after season one premiered and quickly entered the global Top 10 at No. 7, drawing 2.8 million views.

Set during the winter of 1985, the story follows familiar characters — Eleven, Mike, Will, Dustin, Lucas and Max — as life appears to settle back into normal routines. School, friendships and games take centre stage at first, but a new threat soon begins to surface, disrupting the calm in Hawkins.

Season one consists of 10 episodes and has already ranked among the top 15 animated series debuts of all time.

The project is backed by creators Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer, who serve as executive producers under their Upside Down Pictures banner alongside Hilary Leavitt. Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen also executive produce, with animation handled by Flying Bark.

The strong start for the spinoff follows the conclusion of the original Stranger Things, which ended its five-season run in late 2025. The franchise continues to perform well with audiences, both on streaming charts and across social media.

The original series, featuring Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, David Harbour and Winona Ryder, has amassed 1.5 billion views across all five seasons as of March 2026.

Interest surrounding the final season also drove renewed attention to earlier instalments, pushing the first four seasons back into the global Top 10 for eight consecutive weeks. Online engagement remains high, with season five alone generating 5.75 billion owned social impressions, and the franchise nearing 10 billion overall.

The rapid renewal of Tales From ’85 indicates that the Stranger Things universe continues to expand with sustained audience interest, even after the main storyline has concluded.