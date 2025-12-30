Stranger Things finale script printed on red paper: The story behind it

The creators of Stranger Things have shared new details about how the final episode of the series was handled behind the scenes, revealing that the finale script was printed on red paper to maintain secrecy.

Creators Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer said they took a straightforward but controlled approach while wrapping up the fifth and final season.

Matt Duffer said the team avoided using shock tactics in the ending and ruled out any violent twist designed purely to unsettle viewers. “There’s not going to be a Red Wedding situation,” he said, adding, “We’re not trying to shock or upset anyone. I hope by the time people get to the end of the finale that it just feels like there’s something inevitable about what happens.”

He also explained how the production worked to prevent leaks during filming. “To keep it secret? Well, we didn’t shoot multiple endings. I don’t know how anyone has the time to do something like that just to trick people,” he said.

According to Matt Duffer, the team relied on tight security rather than misdirection. “We had a really good security team, and they did their best to keep the paparazzi away,” he added. “The finale script was printed on red paper, but just the finale, because it’s annoying to get red scripts.”

The final episode, titled Stranger Things: The Finale – The Right Side Up, will stream on New Year’s Eve, Wednesday, December 31, at 8 pm ET.

The episode has been slightly extended and will now run for two hours and eight minutes, up from the earlier announced duration, bringing the long-running sci-fi series to its conclusion.