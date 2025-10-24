Stranger Things finale set for big-screen debut on December 31

Fans of Stranger Things have a special treat coming their way. The two-hour series finale of Netflix’s hit sci-fi horror show will get a theatrical release, marking the first time the Duffer Brothers’ creation will hit the big screen.

The fifth and final season, created by Matt and Ross Duffer, will stream on Netflix in eight episodes split into three parts. Volume 1 drops on November 26, Volume 2 on December 25, and the climactic finale, titled The Rightside Up, lands on December 31. On that same day, the finale will be screened in 350 theatres across the country, according to reports.

Set in the 1980s, Stranger Things follows the residents of Hawkins, Indiana, after a young girl with psychokinetic powers opens a portal to a dangerous alternate dimension.

The series stars Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers, David Harbour as Jim Hopper, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, and Millie Bobby Brown as Jane Hopper.

Since its debut in 2016, the show has become a global phenomenon, with fans eagerly following seasons released in 2017, 2019, and 2022. The finale promises a cinematic send-off for one of Netflix’s most beloved series.