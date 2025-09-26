Stranger Things gears up for epic rewatch before final season drops

Fans of Hawkins have a treat ahead of the series’ grand finale. Starting September 29, all previous seasons of Stranger Things will be available for a full rewatch on the show’s social channels, giving viewers a chance to relive the thrills, 80s nostalgia, and chilling adventures of the Upside Down.

The show, a global phenomenon for nearly a decade, is set to conclude with its fifth and final season this year. Netflix plans a staggered release: Volume 1 (four episodes) on November 26, Volume 2 (three episodes) on Christmas, and the finale on New Year’s Eve.

Set in the fall of 1987, Hawkins is reeling from the opening of the Rift. The heroes unite to track down Vecna, who has mysteriously vanished, while the town faces a military quarantine and Eleven is forced into hiding. With the anniversary of Will’s disappearance approaching, the series promises a final showdown against a darkness bigger and deadlier than ever before.

Created by The Duffer Brothers, the show stars Millie Bobby Brown, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, and Maya Hawke.