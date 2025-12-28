Stranger Things nears finale as Noah Schnapp urges fans to savour final moments

The final chapter of Stranger Things is approaching, and actor Noah Schnapp, who plays Will Byers, has shared a message asking viewers to slow down and take in the closing moments of the series.

Posting on Instagram, Schnapp reflected on the journey of the show as it enters its final week. He shared a set of behind-the-scenes photographs and encouraged fans to fully experience the ending, from revisiting favourite scenes to discussing episodes with friends online.

“As we head into the final week of Stranger Things, please take a moment to really soak it in,” he wrote, adding that the shared rituals around watching the show often matter more than people realise.

Schnapp also spoke about the sense of community formed through the series, describing the cast and audience as a “family”. He said seeing fans connect with one another, both online and in real life, has been one of the most meaningful parts of his time on the show. Emphasising the themes at the heart of the series, he added that connection and acceptance remain its lasting message.

Season five, volume two of the series released on Netflix on December 25, following volume one’s release on November 26. The final episode, titled Stranger Things: The Finale – The Right Side Up, will stream at 8 pm ET on December 31.

The concluding episode has been slightly extended and will now run for two hours and eight minutes, up from the previously announced two hours and five minutes, marking the end of the globally popular sci-fi series.