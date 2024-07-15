The first look at the fifth and final season of Netflix's popular series "Stranger Things" has been released. A 1-minute-57-seconds video provides a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the cast's experiences during the shoot. Millie Bobby Brown reflects on her journey with the show, which she started at age 10 and continued until she turned 20.

The teaser introduces three new actors joining the cast: Nell Fisher from "Evil Dead Rise," Alex Breaux from "Waco: The Aftermath," and newcomer Jake Connelly. It also offers a look at the sound stages where the season's filming is taking place. Caleb McLaughlin mentions that they are only halfway through production, with much left to film.

The video includes a shot of the core group, featuring Caleb, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, and Noah Schnapp, gathered around a radio. Winona Ryder, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, and Joe Keery are seen around an overhead projector, with Gaten wearing a Hellfire Club t-shirt in memory of Joseph Quinn’s character, Eddie Munson.

Notably, Millie is not shown interacting with any other cast members in the video. After a montage of throwback footage of the cast from season 1, the scene cuts to Millie driving to the sound stage, reflecting on her growth with the series.

The video also features several shots that appear to be from the Upside Down, with a crew member applying goo on set. Jamie Campbell Bower, who portrays Vecna, remarks that while season 4 was expansive, season 5 feels even bigger. Linda Hamilton, famous for her role in "The Terminator," expresses her love for the show, sharing that she is a genuine fan.