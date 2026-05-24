'Stranger Things' star Charlie Heaton steps into Shelby chaos in new Peaky Blinders sequel

Fans who still know him as Jonathan Byers from Stranger Things are about to see a very different side of Charlie Heaton. The actor has been unveiled as Charles Shelby in the upcoming sequel series to Peaky Blinders, bringing the next chapter of the Shelby family drama to screens.

The makers released Heaton’s first look from the series, showing him taking over a key role in the post-Tommy Shelby era. Charles Shelby, the son of Tommy Shelby, will lead the story alongside Duke Shelby, played by Jamie Bell. Duke was earlier portrayed by Barry Keoghan in the recent spin-off film The Immortal Man.

Set roughly a decade after the Second World War, the six-episode series follows Birmingham as it rebuilds after the Blitz. The story centres on Charles Shelby trying to leave behind the violent legacy of the Shelby family and live a quieter life away from the gang.

According to the official synopsis, Charles has cut ties with both the Peaky Blinders and his half-brother Duke. However, the series hints that escaping the Shelby name may not be so easy.

The cast also includes Jessica Brown Findlay, Lashana Lynch and Lucy Karczewski.

The sequel is currently being filmed in Birmingham. Created by Steven Knight, the series will premiere on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK, while international viewers will be able to stream it later.