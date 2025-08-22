‘Stranger Things’ star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopt baby girl

Millie Bobby Brown is stepping into a new role — mom. The Stranger Things star shared on Instagram that she and husband Jake Bongiovi have adopted a baby girl.

“This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption,” Brown wrote. “We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy. And then there were 3. Love, Millie and Jake Bongiovi.” The post included a picture of a willow tree.

Brown, 21, and Bongiovi, 23 — son of musician Jon Bon Jovi — started dating in 2021, got engaged in 2023, and tied the knot in a private ceremony in May 2024.

The British actor rose to global fame at just 12 years old as Eleven in Netflix’s Stranger Things. She’ll close out that chapter later this year when the fifth and final season drops in three parts: Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Eve.

Brown isn’t slowing down outside Hawkins, either. Production is underway on her third Enola Holmes film with Henry Cavill and Louis Partridge, while earlier this year she starred alongside Chris Pratt in Netflix’s The Electric State.