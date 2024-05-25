'Stranger Things' megastar Millie Bobby Brown has pulled off a covert operation, tying the knot with long-time beau Jake Bongiovi in a hush-hush ceremony last week. The young couple shrouded their nuptials in an aura of mystery, leaving fans gasping for details.

Whispers suggest the intimate affair was a low-key, romantic event attended solely by the couple's closest kin, including Bongiovi's rock royalty parents and Brown's family members. No mind-bending portals or interdimensional rifts, just a simple exchange of vows sealed with love's embrace.

This stealthy approach stands in stark contrast to their high-profile engagement announcement last April, which sent shockwaves through the internet akin to the Mind Flayer's assault on Hawkins. Despite initial surprise at their tender ages, the couple found solace in the warm support of their families.

While co-star Matthew Modine had playfully hinted at officiating duties months ago, the newlyweds have kept the location and specifics under tighter wraps than Hawkins National Laboratory's darkest secrets.

Rumours of a grander celebration later this year have fans speculating if the nuptials will take an otherworldly turn, leaving us all entranced by the power of love's most enigmatic dimensions. One thing's for sure – this union has already proven stranger than fiction.