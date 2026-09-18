Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown welcomes second child with Jake Bongiovi

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown and her husband Jake Bongiovi have welcomed their second child through adoption, with the couple sharing the first glimpse of their newborn son on Instagram on September 17.

Brown, 22, and Bongiovi posted a photograph showing their baby’s hand, keeping his face away from the camera. “Hi little guy!” they captioned the post.

A source confirmed the adoption on Thursday. Brown and Bongiovi have not made any further public comment about the arrival of their son.

The couple had earlier given fans a glimpse of their growing family during a trip to Italy. In a video posted by Brown on September 7, the actor was seen carrying their daughter while Bongiovi walked beside her with a baby carrier strapped to his chest. The family were visiting the Dolomites, but the couple kept their younger child out of view.

Brown and Bongiovi announced last year that they had adopted their first child, a daughter. At the time, Brown said they were looking forward to a new chapter of parenthood while choosing to keep their family life private.

The couple began dating in 2021, became engaged in 2023 and married in a private ceremony in May 2024.

Brown became a global star after playing Eleven in Stranger Things, which she joined at the age of 12. She has appeared in every season of the Netflix sci-fi series, which is set to end with its fifth and final season.