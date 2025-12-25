Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp says therapy should be mandatory for child actors

Actor Noah Schnapp, best known for playing Will Byers in Netflix’s Stranger Things, has said therapy should be mandatory for children working in the entertainment industry.

The 21-year-old shot to global fame at the age of 11 when Stranger Things premiered in 2016. Looking back, Schnapp said he initially believed he did not need therapy because he saw himself as a “happy-go-lucky kid”, but his perspective changed as he grew older.

Speaking to an American daily, Schnapp said growing up in the public eye comes with pressures that are difficult to navigate at a young age. “It's hard to grow up in the public eye. You don’t know yourself, you haven’t figured anything out, and now you’re expected to know everything and have all the answers,” he said.

He added that early mistakes tend to follow young actors permanently. “I was constantly saying the wrong things or being embarrassed by not taking certain things seriously that I should’ve, and then that lives on forever. People grow and learn, and to do that publicly is not easy.”

Schnapp said the entertainment industry demands support systems beyond family. “Through the years, it becomes like, ‘No, this is an abnormal life and you need some type of support system outside of your parents,’” he said.

Reflecting on the mental health struggles often seen in Hollywood, the actor said he now better understands why many young performers struggle. “Growing up, I never understood why people were depressed or turned to drugs or had eating disorders. As you get older, you understand how the pressures of Hollywood can create that,” he said, adding that he does not see himself living in Los Angeles long-term.

Stranger Things is set to air its series finale on December 31, bringing the five-season run to an end.