Stranger Things stars Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour’s red carpet reunion shuts down feud chatter

The Hawkins gang is back — and so are the smiles. The cast of Stranger Things reunited this week to celebrate the long-awaited final season, and all eyes were on Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour after reports hinted at a falling-out between the two.

Those rumours didn’t stand a chance. The duo was all laughs and hugs on the red carpet on November 6, with Netflix sharing clips of their playful banter on Instagram. At one point, Brown even pretended to scribble on Harbour’s face before pulling him in for a warm embrace — a moment that quickly went viral among fans.

Joining them at the celebration were series regulars Sadie Sink, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Winona Ryder, Joe Keery, Natalia Dyer, and Charlie Heaton — a full-circle moment for the cast that’s grown up on screen together.

The reunion came just days after reports surfaced claiming Brown had accused Harbour of “bullying and harassment” on set. While neither party has issued a public statement, Stranger Things creators Ross Duffer and Shawn Levy addressed the speculation, describing the cast as “family.”

“We’ve been doing this for 10 years — at this point, they’re family and we deeply care about them,” Duffer told The Hollywood Reporter. “Nothing matters more than having a set where everyone feels safe and happy.” Levy echoed that sentiment, adding, “We treat each other with respect, and that’s always been bedrock.”

Meanwhile, Netflix dropped the trailer for Stranger Things Season 5 — and it’s already sending fans into a frenzy. The epic final chapter will be released in three parts: Volume 1 on November 26, Volume 2 arriving at Christmas, and the grand finale landing on New Year’s Eve.

Hawkins may be facing its last showdown, but judging by the cast’s reunion, there’s nothing strange about the love that’s still in the air.