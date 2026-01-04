Stranger Things universe set to expand as Duffer Brothers confirm spinoff

A new chapter in the Stranger Things universe is officially in development, with creators Matt and Ross Duffer confirming work on a spinoff even as the flagship series bows out on Netflix.

The confirmation comes days after the release of the show’s long-awaited series finale, which closed the story set in Hawkins after nearly a decade. While the final episode marked the end of the core narrative, the Duffer Brothers signalled that the world of Stranger Things is far from over.

Matt Duffer said the upcoming spinoff would explore unresolved elements from the original series while introducing an entirely new mythology. Addressing fan speculation around the Mind Flayer, he clarified that the project would offer context without retreading familiar ground.

“I do want to explain, just because people's expectations go in certain directions: the spinoff is going to delve into that and explain that, and you're going to understand it. But it's a completely different mythology,” Matt Duffer said. “It’s very fresh and very new, but yes, it will answer some of the loose threads that are remaining.”

Ross Duffer added that development is set to resume immediately, describing the project as a creative reset. “We’re going to start working on it again on Monday. We’ve been working on it on and off,” he said, noting that the appeal lies in starting from scratch with “completely new characters, new town, new world, new mythology”.

The announcement follows the staggered release of the fifth and final season of Stranger Things, which premiered in three parts — Volume 1 on November 26, Volume 2 on December 25, and the finale on December 31. The concluding episode, which also received a limited theatrical release, runs for two hours and eight minutes, making it the longest instalment of the series.

While Netflix has not yet revealed details about the spinoff’s timeline or setting, the Duffers’ comments suggest a deliberate move away from Hawkins, positioning the project as a standalone expansion rather than a direct continuation.