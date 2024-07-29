K-pop sensation Stray Kids achieved a historic milestone with their new mini album, ATE. This seven-member group is the first in history to secure five consecutive No.1 entries on the US Billboard 200 chart with the release of their new album. Stray Kids released ATE on July 19, 2024, featuring four songs: "Mountains," "JJam," "I Like It," and "Chk Chk Boom," with the last one also being part of the official soundtrack of Marvel’s Deadpool and Wolverine.

Billboard's official website released a preview article on Sunday, July 28, announcing that the K-pop group's latest album topped the US Billboard 200 chart. The album sold 232,000 album units in the US in its first week, marking Stray Kids' fifth consecutive No.1 entry on the Billboard 200 chart. This achievement follows their previous albums: ODDINARY (March 2022), MAXIDENT (October 2022), 5-STAR (June 2023), and ★★★★★ (November 2023), as reported by AllKpop.

With these consecutive entries, Stray Kids have become the first group in Billboard history to achieve five consecutive placements on the chart. Globally, they are second to DMX for debuting five consecutive albums at No. 1 on the Billboard charts.

Stray Kids made their first global mark with the success of ODDINARY and have expressed their goal to dominate the global market soon.

The group’s representative company, JYP Entertainment, calculated ATE as the highest-selling K-pop album of 2024 and the sixth highest-selling album overall in 2024. Out of the 232,000 album units sold, 218,000 were album sales, making ATE the highest-selling album of 2024 worldwide, followed by Taylor Swift’s last release, The Tortured Poets Department. The Top Album Sales title for the August 3 week also went to Stray Kids, and their title track "Chk Chk Boom" debuted at the 30th position on the UK Official Singles Chart Top 100.

The K-pop group will next headline Lollapalooza Chicago on August 2, bringing the summer festival to a grand end. This will be followed by their Stray Kids World Tour – DOMINATE, the group’s largest tour to date. It will kick off with four concerts in Seoul on August 24-25 and August 31 and September 1, 2024.