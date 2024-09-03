Stree 2, directed by Amar Kaushik and starring Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Tamannaah Bhatia, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee, has shattered box office records, grossing an impressive Rs 45 crore in its third week. This achievement surpasses the earnings of the first Stree film during its opening weekend, signaling the sequel's tremendous popularity and box office power.

On its third Monday, Stree 2 continued to display a robust performance, collecting Rs 6.50 crore, with less than a 30% drop from its Friday earnings. With total collections standing at Rs 483.50 crore after just 19 days, the film is poised to cross the Rs 500 crore net mark by its fourth Friday. If it maintains this momentum, Stree 2 could soon become the highest-grossing Hindi-language film in history, needing less than Rs 60 crore more to achieve this milestone.

Despite being a medium-budget film, Stree 2 has leveraged its status as a sequel to the popular Stree, demonstrating the strong draw of franchise films in the Indian market. The film's success has sparked interest among producers in developing sequels to other beloved films. Notably, the Hindi film industry is already gearing up for eagerly awaited sequels like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again, both set for release on the same day, promising a Diwali bonanza for audiences.

Stree 2 picks up where its predecessor left off, with the village of Chanderi witnessing a shift in the supernatural warning from "O Stree Kal Aana" ("Oh woman, come tomorrow") to "O Stree Raksha Karna" ("Oh woman, please protect us"). This time, a new ghost known as Sar-Kata (the headless one) emerges, targeting women with progressive beliefs. Vicky (Rajkummar Rao) and his friends unite to battle this new, more formidable threat, with support from a woman (Shraddha Kapoor) whom Vicky deeply loves.

The film's gripping narrative and successful incorporation of horror-comedy elements have contributed significantly to its widespread appeal, resonating with audiences across India. With Stree 2 on track to set new benchmarks, it reaffirms the potential of medium-budget films to achieve blockbuster status when coupled with engaging storytelling and popular themes.