Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor are set to return in the highly anticipated sequel "Stree 2". The horror-comedy's makers are building anticipation by releasing intriguing posters ahead of the trailer launch on July 18.

RajKummar shared a new poster on Instagram, featuring his character Bicky and his gang facing off against the ghostly Stree. The actor's caption hinted at the return of the beloved characters and promised "the biggest horror comedy of the year".

Shraddha Kapoor also teased fans with a poster showing a mysterious woman in black, her ponytail emitting thunderbolts. Her post suggested the character's role in protecting others from dark forces.

The sequel reunites the original cast, including Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee. It aims to recapture the spooky yet hilarious atmosphere that made the first film a hit in 2018.

"Stree" left a lasting impact on popular culture, with phrases like "Oo Stree Kal Aana" becoming common in memes. The film's music, particularly tracks "Milegi Milegi" and "Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe", also gained widespread popularity.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, who helmed the original, "Stree 2" is scheduled for release on August 15, 2024, coinciding with India's Independence Day.

Fans have expressed their excitement in the comment sections of the stars' social media posts, eagerly awaiting the trailer and the film's release.