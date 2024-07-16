Shraddha Kapoor is making her highly anticipated return with the sequel to "Stree," the film that launched the Maddock Supernatural Universe. The actress, who starred in the original, has unveiled a new poster for the upcoming horror-comedy on her Instagram.

In the poster, a woman dressed in black is seen from behind, holding her long ponytail that crackles with thunderbolts. Above her, a tall, mysterious figure shrouded in a black cape looms. The scene is set against the backdrop of an old, haunted fortress.

While complementing the supernatural theme, the actor captioned her post as, “Kaali taaqat se sabki raksha karne woh aa rahi hai bas 2 din mein (She is coming to protect from the black powers in just two days)!”, while adding ghost and monster emojis. #Stree2 Trailer Out In 2 Days! The legend returns this Independence Day, 15th August, 2024. In another post shae wrote, “Aatank jab Chanderi par chhaya, tab sabko ek hi nara yaad aaya, O Stree Raksha Karna (Whe Chanderi was in terror then everyone said, ‘Stree proetct us’!”

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao played pivotal roles in the film Stree. The movie ended on a cliffhanger, with Shraddha's character seen carrying the ponytail associated with the evil spirit. Maddock Films has expanded this horror universe with subsequent films like Roohi (2021), Bhediya (2022), and Munjya (2024). Varun Dhawan and Abhishek Banerjee's characters from Bhediya even made brief cameos in the Abhay Verma and Sharvari Wagh starrer Munjya.

Stree 2 is set to release on August 15 and will also feature Abhishek Banerjee, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and others in crucial roles. Directed by Amar Kaushik, this sequel continues to build on the intriguing narrative of the original film.

