The sequel to "Stree" starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor began filming on Tuesday (July 11), according to the producers.

The sequel to the popular horror comedy, which was one of the most commercially successful and critically praised films of 2018, also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana.

Maddock Films announced the news on their official Twitter account.

"Ek baar phir Chanderi mein phaila aatank! 'Stree 2' filming begins! Aa rahi hai woh - August 2024!" the banner said in the post.

"Stree 2", which sees Amar Kaushik return in the director's chair, promises to bring "an array of other fresh surprises," the makers said in a press release.

Also backed by Jio Studios, the sequel is slated to be released next August.

"Stree", the first film in the franchise, was set in the small town of Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh, where an evil spirit named ‘Stree’ abducts men in the night during festival season.