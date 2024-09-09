Amar Kaushik's horror-comedy Stree 2 continues to shine at the box office, setting new benchmarks even in its fourth weekend. The film has surpassed the lifetime collection of Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, making it the fourth highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time in India.

According to trade reports from Sacnilk, Gadar 2 had concluded its run with a total of Rs 525.7 crore. However, Stree 2 exceeded this figure on its 25th day, registering a total of Rs 527 crore nett. On its fourth Sunday, the movie managed to collect Rs 10.75 crore nett. Although the performance saw a slight dip compared to the previous weekend, the film still managed to climb up the rankings of Bollywood's biggest hits.

Box office breakdown after 25 days:

Week 1: Rs 291.65 crore

Week 2: Rs 141.4 crore

Week 3: Rs 70.2 crore

Friday (Day 23): Rs 4.5 crore

Saturday (Day 24): Rs 8.5 crore

Sunday (Day 25): Rs 10.75 crore

Total: Rs 527 crore

Stree 2 now sets its sights on surpassing Pathaan, which earned Rs 543.09 crore nett at the domestic box office, as its next target. If it continues its momentum, it could also challenge Jawan’s title as the highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time.

Top 5 Highest-Grossing Bollywood Films in India:

Jawan: Rs 640.25 crore Pathaan: Rs 543.09 crore Stree 2: Rs 527 crore Gadar 2: Rs 525.7 crore Dangal: Rs 387.38 crore

Interestingly, while Stree 2 ranks fourth among Bollywood films, it stands as the eighth highest-grossing film of all time in India when including major South Indian blockbusters like Baahubali 2 (Rs 1030.42 crore), KGF 2 (Rs 859.7 crore), RRR (Rs 782.2 crore), and Kalki 2898 AD (Rs 646.27 crore).

Despite its slower pace at the box office, Stree 2 is expected to continue drawing audiences with little competition ahead, potentially boosting its overall collection further.