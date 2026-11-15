It begins with a body beneath the ice. Aayesha Malik, a star pupil at St Teresa's, is pulled from a frozen lake, and the school is quick to file her death under misadventure. Her identical twin, Aditi, refuses to go along with it. She enrols at the school, enters its famed Student of the Year contest, and starts looking for answers among the very people who knew her sister best.

Produced by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment and directed by Reema Maya, the six-episode series carries the franchise name into far bleaker territory. Anyone arriving with memories of the earlier films, the 2012 original with Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra, or the 2019 follow-up with Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria, should adjust their expectations at once. The rivalries and the competition survive, but the designer wardrobes, the lavish song-and-dance set pieces and the sugary strains of "Ishq Wala Love" do not. In their place is a story built on secrets, uneasy alliances and a steady drip of doubt.

The show's chief strength is how it handles suspicion. Aditi's gaze shifts from one classmate to the next, and the viewer's shifts with her, so we are detectives alongside her rather than spectators. Just as one theory settles, the writing quietly undermines it, and when a suspect finally looks like the obvious answer, the story turns again. No single culprit is ever allowed to feel comfortable. A major twist is on offer, and whether you see it coming will depend on how closely you've been watching.

This works because the suspects are people rather than placeholders. Divik Sharma's Sid, Abhinav Singh's Rehaan, Deeya Damini's Babydoll and Adi Malik's Jay-D each carry their own history and motives, and the adult cast, including Sheeba Chaddha, Vivek Gomber, Neeraj Kabi, Khalid Siddiqui and Harsh Chhaya, adds ballast. No one feels like filler.

The standout supporting turn belongs to Manya Grover as Tara. Her fixed, too-bright expressions have the same quiet menace as the grinning figures in Hollywood horror like Smile, and she is difficult to forget. One small curiosity: her prefect badge appears to misspell its own title. Whether that is a deliberate prank by the art department or a lapse nobody caught, it's the sort of detail eagle-eyed viewers will enjoy.

The series is divided into six chapters, titled Secrets, Trust Issues, Ambition, False Memories, Heartbreak and Nightmare, and the labels double as a rough map of where the story is headed. Each instalment lifts another corner of the mystery while lingering on what is eating at the students: their private ambitions, wounds and fears. The whodunit and the character study advance in step, which gives the short run a clean, purposeful shape.

For all its plot mechanics, After Dark is really about wanting to be seen. The Student of the Year title is no longer just a trophy. It stands for popularity, recognition and a place at the table, and almost everyone at St Teresa’s is chasing it. The cruel joke is that those hungriest for approval are the least comfortable in their own skin. Behind the carefully built personas sit fractured families, loneliness, insecurity, grief and tangled relationships, and the writing is attentive to how differently each character carries that weight. Some retreat, some lash out, some perform.

That emotional layer is what lifts the suspects above plot devices. Nobody here is purely good or bad. Their choices read as the product of what they have lived through and how badly they need to belong, which keeps the mystery tied to something human and makes the final answers sting rather than merely surprise.

Kapoor, previously seen in Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan and Tu Yaa Main, has rarely had material this demanding. The two sisters must feel distinct in temperament and emotional register, and she moves between them without strain. It is an assured, easy performance, and a more interesting showcase than the roles newcomers are usually handed.

The creative pairing explains much of the show's character. Reema built her reputation in independent cinema. Counterfeit Kunkoo (2018), about a woman confined in a stifling home life, premiered at Sundance and travelled to over 120 festivals, and Nocturnal Burger (2023) also debuted at Sundance and won recognition at India's Critics' Choice Awards. She has also directed videos for DIVINE and Ritviz and worked in advertising. This is her first step into mainstream long-form storytelling.

Irengbam, originally from Manipur, brings a grounding in crime and youth drama through television work including Adaalat, Aahat, Webbed, Gumrah and Dil Dosti Dance, plus novels such as Me, Mia, Multiple, Charlie Next Door and the detective mystery Tune for the Dead. Together, they resist leaning on nostalgia and build something with its own psychological temperature.

The visual design is where Reema's eye is most evident. Colour grading shifts with the mood: deep shadows when the plot turns grim, and a chilly green cast over many scenes that gives the school a faintly hostile air. It never feels like darkness for its own sake. The crimson tracksuits worn in the contest sequences are a bold choice, and they inevitably recall the guards of Squid Game and the jumpsuits of Money Heist. The plotting, with its tangled friendships and buried secrets, also has a Korean-thriller flavour, a welcome change in Hindi youth drama. The score supports the mood without crowding it, and its closing passage lends the finale real weight.

The last episode delivers a significant revelation and then leaves matters deliberately open. You can read it as a cliffhanger or as a quiet resolution; either way, the story doesn't depend on a second season. The finale leaves you unsure whether to feel anger, sympathy or sorrow for the person at its centre. Closer attention to earlier episodes pays off, as several answers sit in plain view.

The pacing does sag at times, and not every revelation lands with equal force. This is a slow-burn puzzle, not a pulse-racer. But it keeps you wanting the next episode, and at six chapters it fits comfortably into a weekend. Set aside the old franchise's gloss and take it on its own terms: After Dark is a confident, atmospheric reinvention that may well surprise you.

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