Sugar, spice and a new movie: Powerpuff Girls set for big-screen comeback

Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup are set to return to the big screen, with a new animated Powerpuff Girls film currently in development.

The project was announced at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival in France, although story details have not yet been revealed. The film is also awaiting an official greenlight.

First introduced in 1998, The Powerpuff Girls follows three kindergarten-aged girls with superpowers who were accidentally created by Professor Utonium after the mysterious Chemical X was added to an experiment involving sugar, spice and everything nice.

Living in the city of Townsville, the trio use their abilities to fight crime and protect residents from a range of villains.

The original series ran for six seasons before concluding in 2005. It later inspired The Powerpuff Girls Movie in 2002 and a television reboot in 2016.

The upcoming film was unveiled as part of Warner Bros. Pictures Animation’s future slate, which also includes The Cat in the Hat, set for release in November, along with Bad Fairies, Margie Claus and Oh, the Places You’ll Go!.