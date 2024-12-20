Music and wine enthusiasts can rejoice as India's premier vineyard festival makes its long-awaited return to Nashik. SulaFest will transform Sula Vineyards into a two-day celebration of music, food, and wine on February 1-2, 2025.

The festival's comeback features a star-studded lineup headlined by rap sensation Divine, known for his groundbreaking work in "Gully Boy." Electronic music fans can look forward to a special collaborative set from Ritviz and Karan Kanchan, while indie music lovers will be treated to performances by Oaff and Savera, the duo behind the hit track "Doobey."

Folk-fusion favourites When Chai Met Toast, electronic artiste Dualist Inquiry, and electro-funk duo Madboy/Mink round out the diverse musical offerings.

The festival's open-air amphitheatre setting provides a unique backdrop for concert-goers, who can sample Sula's wines while enjoying the performances. New additions to this year's beverage menu include wine cocktails and canned wines, marking a first for the vineyard.

"As we gear up for the much-anticipated return of SulaFest, I couldn’t be more excited to see this incredible celebration come to life again. SulaFest is more than just a festival; it’s a true celebration of music, wine, and togetherness. We’re delighted to welcome everyone back to Nashik for a weekend filled with unforgettable experiences. Having such amazing artistes on board this year makes it even more special, and we can’t wait to see the joy and connection it will bring to our community," says Rajeev Samant, Founder and CEO of Sula Vineyards.

"Watching SulaFest grow into a platform that showcases the best of our wines, music, and shared experiences is immensely fulfilling.”

Festival passes begin at Rs 2,999, with food and drink coupons available for purchase at the venue.