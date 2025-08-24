‘Summer I Turned Pretty’ star Gavin Casalegno explains why Jeremiah gets all the hate

Gavin Casalegno is well aware that Jeremiah Fisher, his character in The Summer I Turned Pretty, gets more than his share of criticism from fans.

The actor acknowledged that many viewers side with Jeremiah’s brother Conrad in the series’ central love triangle, leaving Jeremiah as the target. “They tend to dislike him, yes,” Casalegno said, adding that he avoids reading comments and only sees memes his sister sends him.

He emphasised that the backlash is directed at a fictional character, not him personally.

The show’s team recently urged fans to keep conversations civil, reminding them of a “zero tolerance policy” on bullying. Casalegno admitted the effort hasn’t completely stopped the negativity.

Season 3 of the adaptation of Jenny Han’s bestselling books follows Belly (Lola Tung) as she and Jeremiah prepare for their wedding, with plenty of drama along the way.