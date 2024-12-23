The stage is hotter than ever , the mic on fire as, it’s time for the Grand Finale of MTV Hustle 4: Hip-Hop Don’t Stop! Elevating the spirit of desi hip-hop, the night witnessed raw talent, iconic collaborations, and unforgettable performances, leaving everyone in awe of the movement this platform has become.

Guest of honour Sunidhi Chauhan brought her signature energy and heartfelt words hailing the platform for spotlighting raw talent, reflecting on the evolution of hip hop in India, shares, “Jahan tak hip hop ki baat hain, woh toh hum thoda thoda apne gaanon mein kahin na kahin sunte rehte hai. But jiss tarah se woh abhi scene mein aaya hai, with your kind of talent , I think cheezein ab bohot achhe ke liye badal gai hain. I am really happy to be part of this show today.”

Kicking off the night with sheer swagger, the Squad Bosses team up with judges Ikka and Raftaar to deliver a high octane performance of the ‘MTV Hustle 4 Anthem.’ Amplifying the legacy of India’s most iconic hip-hop stage, their act set the tone for a night that was louder, prouder, and unstoppable.

Reuniting the original class of MTV Hustle 4, former contestants lit up the stage with their chart-smashing hits, igniting the crowd in a frenzy of nostalgia and excitement. The energy reached a fever pitch when Sunidhi Chauhan owned the spotlight with her legendary track ‘Aankh’. By popular demand, she took the stage again—this time accompanied by all the contestants, turning the night into an electrifying spectacle.

Fueling to the adrenaline, the Top 6 finalists come together for a powerhouse group performance that shakes the stage. Representing the future of desi hip-hop, their hard hitting verses and flawless flows celebrated the genre's essence, leaving the audience wanting for more. Applauding their efforts, Sunidhi said , “It doesn’t matter who wins, you all are winners!”

But the stage of MTV Hustle is set for more and more surprises ahead as Srushti Tawade, the viral sensation from MTV Hustle 2, takes the mic for her smash hit, ‘Chill Kinda Guy.’ Her return ignites nostalgia and joy. Srushti confesses she is here to support 99side. The moment arrives for 99side to own the stage one last time. His razor sharp bars, relentless energy, and lyrical mastery leave the judges and audience awestruck cementing his place as fan favourite.

The emotions soared higher as two crowd favourites M Zee Bella, makes a surprise entry to back Lashcurry. Bella’s uplifting words ignite Lashcurry’s heartfelt performance, packed with a gripping narrative, and raw emotion, leaving a lasting impact.

Paradox, the prodigy, lights up the stage with his smash hit ‘Jaadugar,’ hyping up the crowd for Siyaahi. Fueled by the energy, Siyaahi steps up and delivers his most electrifying performance yet. Sunidhi Chauhan, impressed by his undeniable connection with the audience, takes the crowed by storm when she jumping in for an epic impromptu on-stage collab. A performance destined for the MTV Hustle Wall of Fame.

Injecting humor into the intense night, the hosts revisited the funniest and most unforgettable moments of the season. Ikka’s knack for dropping unique, unforgettable phrases kept the audience entertained throughout. Praising him, Raftaar declared, “Ikka ek hi hai, ek hi rahega.” The camaraderie deepened as Ikka and Raftaar reflected on their shared journey from humble beginnings to becoming the pillars of desi hip-hop.

With surprises, emotions, and bangers at every turn, the Grand Finale of MTV Hustle 4 has set a new standard for desi hip-hop.

The question stands: Who will claim the crown of Rap Royalty? With every mic drop and every verse, these Hustlers have made one thing crystal clear – Hip Hop doesn’t stop! Stay tuned for the final verdict, as the ultimate showdown promises performances that will resonate through the halls of hip-hop history.