Sunil Grover to return to capital stage after two-year break with double comedy show

Popular comedian Sunil Grover will perform two shows in one day at Delhi's Talkatora Stadium on September 6, marking his return to the capital's comedy circuit after a two-year gap.

The television star, famous for characters like Gutthi and Dr Mashoor Gulati on The Kapil Sharma Show, has scheduled performances at 2 pm and 7 pm. Each show will run for approximately one hour and 40 minutes.

Grover plans to bring back his beloved characters, including Gutthi, Rinku Bhabhi, and Dr. Mashoor Gulati, alongside new material focusing on everyday situations that resonate with families across India.

"Performing live is always a special experience. Comedy feels most alive when shared with an audience," Grover said about the upcoming show titled 'Comedy Overload'. He expressed particular excitement about returning to Delhi, describing his previous experiences with city audiences as "truly overwhelming."

The comedian, who has been performing for over two decades both in India and internationally, combines observational humour with relatable life experiences. His comedy style has found fans from metros to smaller cities, including audiences across northeast India who connect with his family-oriented humour and character portrayals.

Talkatora Stadium is expected to host thousands of comedy fans for what organisers are calling one of Delhi's biggest comedy events this year. The venue choice reflects the growing popularity of live comedy shows in the region, where audiences from Delhi, NCR, and neighbouring states, including those travelling from northeast India, regularly attend major entertainment events.

Tickets are available through BookMyShow starting at Rs 999. Comedy enthusiasts are advised to book early, as advance sales have been strong.

Grover's career spans television, films, and live performances. His ability to create memorable characters and deliver comedy that works across different regions has made him particularly popular with diverse Indian audiences.

September 6 shows mark a significant return for live comedy in Delhi's entertainment calendar, with industry observers noting increased demand for stand-up and character comedy performances across northern and eastern India.