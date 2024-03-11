Actor Sunny Deol is all set to make a debut on the digital platform soon. The actor himself confirmed the news while speaking to a news portal.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, the actor spoke about his upcoming projects and said, “It is going to be interesting because I am doing a couple of films, and those will give me a benchmark of how things are going to be in 2025. All the films I am doing are big screen films. And yes, I am also doing stuff for digital platforms. I am picking up more subjects, and there are certain things which I want to do which cannot be for the big screen as they (theatres) will not give me space for it.”

He also added, “As an actor, I feel it’s nice it will be seen. If I do loads of it, there will be another audience who will know I am capable of doing that too. Unless I do it, that can’t happen. One doesn’t want to do only one kind of stuff.”

Sunny Deol featured in ‘Gadar 2’, which was the sequel to his blockbuster film, ‘Gadar’. Even after 17 years since the release of the first instalment, the film found massive success and was one of the highest grossers of 2023. The actor will next be seen in Rajkumar Santoshi’s ‘Lahore 1947’, which will be produced by Aamir Khan.