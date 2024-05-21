After the success of 'Gadar 2', Sunny Deol will start shooting for the sequel of his 1997 blockbuster, 'Border' in October 2024. The film also stars Ayushmann Khurrana. Directed by Anurag Singh, the film is produced by JP Dutta, Nidhi Dutta and Bhushan Kumar.

A source close to the 'Border 2' team shared, "The team behind 'Border 2' has been working tirelessly to prepare everything and it's been a long time in the making as they wanted to do justice to the magnitude of the first film. Now, as the preparations are almost done, the team will begin shooting. As it stands now, the team will begin shooting in October."

For the unaware, 'Border 2' starring Sunny Deol was shelved in 2015. On The Ranveer Show podcast, the actor said, “Sunne toh mujhe bhi aaya hai (I've also heard that they're making Border 2) (laughs). Ye hum bahut pehle karne wale the, 2015 mein. Par phir meri picture nahi chali, toh log ghabra ke nahi banana chah rahe. Ab sab bol rahe hain humein karni hai. (We were meant to start it a lot earlier, in 2015. But then my films flopped, so people were scared to make it then. Now, everyone wants to make it)."

Sunny Deol added, “Wo characters bade hi pyaare the. Aaj main koi film dekhta hu toh mujhe lagta hai mujhe unn characters ka extension mile. Wo karne ka dil toh bahut karta hai. Lekin kahaani bhi waisi hi honi chahiye, jisse wo character ko ek justification de. Jissey log jo ummeed le ke ja rahe hain ki humey mazza mile, wo mazza unhne mile jaise unko meri film 'Gadar 2' mein mil raha hai. (Those characters were really lovely. When I watch a film today, I want to see an extension of those characters. I feel like doing it, but the story should lend a justification to that character. So that those who come to watch the film and hope it'll be fun, they're not disappointed, like they're getting that fun in my film Gadar 2).”

Reportedly, 'Border 2' will hit the screens on the Republic Day weekend in 2026.