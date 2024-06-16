After a nostalgic tribute to the iconic war film 'Border' on its 27th anniversary, the makers of 'Border 2' have now unveiled the much-awaited release date. Starring Sunny Deol, the sequel is slated to release on January 23, 2026, promising an epic cinematic experience filled with excitement and nostalgia.

Announced on June 13, 2024, exactly 27 years after the original 'Border' captured hearts, the sequel's release date was confirmed with a statement that read, "After officially confirming 'Border 2', the makers have set the release date as January 23, 2026. Mark your calendars for a promising weekend celebrating India's biggest war film."

In a video accompanying the announcement, Sunny Deol expressed, "Twenty-seven years ago, a soldier made a promise that he would return. To fulfill that promise, to salute the soil of India, he is coming."

Directed by Anurag Singh and produced by JP Dutta, Nidhi Dutta, and Bhushan Kumar, 'Border 2' is anticipated to be a monumental project. Anurag Singh, known for films like 'Dil Bole Hadippa' and 'Kesari', brings his directorial expertise to this sequel.

Preparations for the film have been meticulous, with shooting scheduled to commence from October 2024. A source close to the production team revealed, "The 'Border 2' team has been diligently preparing for this monumental project. After extensive groundwork, filming is set to begin in October."

Adding to the buzz, Ayushmann Khurrana has reportedly been cast in a pivotal role, though the complete ensemble is yet to be unveiled by the makers.

With its roots in the patriotic fervor of 'Border' and promises of grandeur in its sequel, 'Border 2' not only aims to recreate the magic of its predecessor but also set new benchmarks in Indian cinema.