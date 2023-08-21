Bollywood's Gadar 2 is breaking box office records. The second week of sales for the Sunny Deol-starring film has also been spectacular. Gadar 2 has already brought in the greatest second weekend revenue in Bollywood history.

The film made 90.47 crore in three days over the second weekend, which ran from Friday to Sunday. This record was kept for many years by Tollywood star Prabhas. Baahubali 2 starring Prabhas made history in India by earning 80.75 crore in both of its weekends.

On the list of films with the highest second weekend box office receipts, Aamir Khan's Dangal (73.70 crores) is in third place, followed by Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan (63.50 crores), which is in fourth. Sanju ($62.97 billion) is ranked sixth.

On Sunday (August 20), Gadar 2 created a buzz with collections of over ?41 crore. Released on August 11, the movie collected ?375 crore worldwide in 10 days. Gadar 2 is a sequel to the 2001 release Gadar Ek Prem Katha.